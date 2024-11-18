Harvesting body parts in a near-fi future - on the Chichester stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's going to be emotional for the cast of Never Let Me Go when they reach Chichester Festival Theatre.

It’s the last date on the tour for the show, a play by Suzanne Heathcote, based on the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, directed by Christopher Haydon on the main-house stage from Tuesday to Saturday, November 26-30.

Angus Imrie, who is playing Tommy, has loved every moment so far: “We started at the Rose Theatre in Kingston and adapting to each new space has been a challenge. We had a narrow proscenium arch in Northampton and then a wider one and now we are in Bristol and I've heard that Chichester is absolutely enormous. I can't wait for that challenge. I'm glad it's at the end of the run! Chichester is the last week so I hope we get good crowds. We're all dreading this coming to an end. I don't know what on earth we're going to be doing with ourselves. We would love there to be other dates in the future.”

The piece is set in alternative world: “Suzanne, the writer, describes it as near-fi which is an expression which is used a bit more in America. If you say sci-fi you usually think of completely different worlds but this is near-fi. It's nearly the world that we inhabit, and instead of a technological revolution there has been a biological revolution. We're talking about clones that are made in order to donate their organs but we are introduced to this idea very slowly in the show. We are introduced to this group of people in this boarding school and this world of friendships and relationships, of early love and all the things that young people navigate. But slowly we come to understand that these children are clones that are going to be donating their vital organs. The terminology that is used for it is that they will complete.

“There is a sinister undercurrent. There are three things happening. It is a romantic story and a love triangle about these three characters and whether they will get together or not. It is also an existential meditation on mortality. And it's also an apartheid story about how we are able to ‘other’ people and how we are able not to think of them as being fully human. The clones are properly human. There is absolutely nothing about them that is not human. And yet we see how a society can be keen to believe that they are not human.

“We spend much of the play just exploring their growing up and following them as they come to understand and discover what is happening to them. Ishiguro is interested in people complying. He sees why people stay in terrible relationships or marriages. And the fact is that people do. They stay. When the film was released, it was a huge critical success but popularly people were thinking why don't these young people just run away. But Ishiguro is interested in people going along with something just because they have no other idea.

“I knew the book beforehand. A very good friend of mine when we were teenagers said that I should read it. And at the time I was just reading very verbose and intellectual fiction and then I read this amazing story that was told so simply and just seizes you. It really introduces you to a whole new world of storytelling and when I found out that it was being staged I wrote to the director. I don't think he got the letter until after I had got the job but it's a book that has such huge resonance for me.”