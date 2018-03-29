Harvey’s Brewery strikes gold with ‘sympathetic’ re-brand

Harvey’s Brewery in Lewes, the oldest in Sussex, is toasting success in the Transform Awards.

It won gold in the ‘Best Brand Evolution’ category at the event, held in London on Monday (March 26).

The brewery’s re-brand was undertaken in conjunction with WPA Pinfold, the strategic branding and creative design consultancy.

The Transform Awards are Europe’s only dedicated celebration of re-branding and brand development. From hundreds of entries across 43 European countries including global brands and companies, Harvey’s was successful in the category for ‘Best Brand Evolution’.

This award is for the brand that best moves its identity into the future while maintaining links with the past, and evolving in a clear and creative way.

The Transform judges noted that on working with WPA Pinfold, Harvey’s was able to successfully “draw on the brewery’s rich history and heritage in Sussex, as well as the work of local artists, to infuse every drop with authenticity”.

The new designs were used on all Harvey’s beers, POS material, and glassware, which have been available to the trade for the past year.

Bob Trimm, Harvey’s Sales and Marketing Manager, said: “We were extremely pleased with the new branding introduced last year and we have received very good feedback from the trade.

“With 228 years of history behind us, it was essential that the re-brand was sympathetic to our history whilst modernising the brand for future generations. To have the endorsement of the re-brand from the within the marketing industry is very gratifying.”

Harvey’s re-brand continues into 2018 with a new range of merchandise now available in the Brewery Shop and online. This is branded with its ‘We Wunt Be Druv’ motto, adopted from the unofficial Sussex expression meaning ‘we will not be driven’.