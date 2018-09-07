Harvey’s crowned UK Brewer of the Year – for second successive time

Harvey’s Brewery has been named UK Brewer of the Year 2018 at the International Beer Challenge Awards in London this week.

The iconic Lewes business secured the most points of any UK brewery in the medals table.

The Harvey’s tally included three Gold and three Silver awards. It was the second year in succession that the brewery has received this accolade.

Additionally, Harvey’s was named ‘Joint Supreme Champions’ in the Design and Packaging section of the competition for its Craft Can Range, which featured designs from local artist Susan Lynch.

The brewery also received the New Product Trophy in the Design and Packaging Section for its ‘Tin Lizzie’, using a design by local artist Malcolm Trollope-Davis.

These recent design awards arrive in the wake of other accolades the brewery has received for its re-brand strategy undertaken in 2016 with local artists and brand design consultants WPA Pinfold.

Harvey’s has accepted seven awards for its new look branding, craft can range designs, and specific design for Tin Lizzie, an updated punk-style illustration for the canned version of its popular barley wine ‘Elizabethan Ale’.

These awards have been bestowed from authorities from the beer, design and branding industries including IBC, Graphis Design, and Transform magazine.

Miles Jenner, Harvey’s Head Brewer and Joint Managing Director, said: “It is always reassuring to have the quality of our local beers recognised on an international stage and we are all thrilled with the results.

“The Design and Packaging Trophies are an additional delight and a tribute to the flair of our local artists, in partnership with our marketing department. This year, we can certainly claim to be a local work of art!”