Has Felpham Community College got Talent - YES!
Students across year groups auditioned in February and then the chosen acts had one month to perfect their performances. A wide range of acts – 23 in total – including singers, a band, piano players, musical duets, dancers, gymnasts and even a balloon modeller! – then performed to a packed audience and a panel of judges. The judges then chose a first, second and third place at the end of the evening with the winning acts being awarded prizes.
The event raised well over £1000 which is fantastic – thank you to everyone for their support. Well done to all the Acts who performed, with specific mention going to:
1st Place – Karina Natkinis, Year 8 – Performing Interstella by Hans Zimmer2nd Place – Emanual Makinson, Year 8 – Balloon modelling and comedy act3rd Place – Tali Swain, Year 10 – Self-written monologue
Ms Crocker, Dance Teacher at Felpham Community College commented: “It has been fantastic to be involved with the show and to see the students grow in confidence from the audition night to the final event. They have all worked really hard and the talent and confidence they have is brilliant!
Our Sixth Form music students have supported the students, organising the backing music and mentoring some of the Acts, and our Sixth Form ‘Make A Difference’ Committee have helped organise the event and supported the evening – even compering in a very professional manner! Thank you to everyone who came to watch the show, the audience were brilliant. We are now looking forward to more showcase events next term including Move It! and our annual Summer Arts Evening. Thank you to everyone for your on-going support”.