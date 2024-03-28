Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students across year groups auditioned in February and then the chosen acts had one month to perfect their performances. A wide range of acts – 23 in total – including singers, a band, piano players, musical duets, dancers, gymnasts and even a balloon modeller! – then performed to a packed audience and a panel of judges. The judges then chose a first, second and third place at the end of the evening with the winning acts being awarded prizes.

The event raised well over £1000 which is fantastic – thank you to everyone for their support. Well done to all the Acts who performed, with specific mention going to:

1st Place – Karina Natkinis, Year 8 – Performing Interstella by Hans Zimmer2nd Place – Emanual Makinson, Year 8 – Balloon modelling and comedy act3rd Place – Tali Swain, Year 10 – Self-written monologue

Has Felpham Community College got talent - YES!

Ms Crocker, Dance Teacher at Felpham Community College commented: “It has been fantastic to be involved with the show and to see the students grow in confidence from the audition night to the final event. They have all worked really hard and the talent and confidence they have is brilliant!