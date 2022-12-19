Haslemere Hens – Cheque Presented to further work of Petworth Ukraine Relief

Following the success of Haslemere Hens a cheque for £2,350 was presented to Eddie Boyes of Petworth Ukraine Relief on Sunday, 11th December by the founders of Haslemere Hens, HEN model Sponsors and Trustees and representatives of the Fernhurst Hub – the proud parents of UkrainiHen !The sum presented was the total of three Haslemere Hens sold at the Charity Auction on October 22nd whose sponsors or artists designated the proceeds to be donated towards helping the Ukrainian war effort.Those three Hens were UkrainiHen by Zoe Oliver; Foxy Cock A Doodle by Wendy Richards and Curka (Ukrainian for Hen) by 2 Ukrainian students, Anna Senchuk & Maryna Kytsun. The auction proceeds were increased by donations of £250 each by Haslemere Hens and Haslemere Chamber of Trade and Commerce, and £100 from appArt Studios of Grayswood.UkrainiHen was sponsored by Haslemere Chamber of Trade & Commerce, Foxy Cock A Doodle by Graduate Landscapes and Curka by Haslemere Pilates Studio whose owner, Karol House, is hosting the two Ukrainian students Anna and Maryna whilst they study on line at Kyiv University.Petworth Ukraine Relief was started by Eddie Boyes on the 25th of February because his wife is from Ukraine and they have family and friends living there. With the help of a few like-minded people, they began to collect aid with the aim of sending it directly into Ukraine. They were quickly overwhelmed with donations and the Leconfield Estate kindly offered the use of a converted barn in Lodsworth.The aid is delivered to Ukraine by volunteer drivers and Eddie works closely with a Ukrainian friend in a local charity there who distributes aid all over Ukraine via their network of trusted drivers. He is 100% certain that the aid is being delivered to those most in need because he receives pictures and videos along with some letters from the people that have received it. So far, around 100 tonnes of aid such as food, medical supplies and clothing has been sent and they weekly updates from contacts in Kyiv on what is most needed.Locally, they also help those arriving as refugees into the area. Ukrainian families come to the Barn and take what they need from donations such as food, sanitary items, nappies, clothes and toys for the children.Petworth Ukraine Relief know almost all the refugees locally and try to integrate them into the local community. They host Friday family nights where they can meet and chat with other Ukrainians or local English residents and also look after some of their day today needs such as help with doctor’s appointments and collecting prescriptions for those that do not drive and are not close to medical facilities.Recognising the need for our Ukrainian guests to be able to socialise was the inspiration for the Fernhurst Hub to host Thursday afternoon get togethers for them to meet together, enjoy afternoon teas and participate in English lessons provided by the Hub’s French Tutor Cecile Greener.It appears that those in Ukraine will experience a long and bitterly cold winter. Petworth Ukraine Relief continues to collect goods and is appealing for cash donations to purchase medicines and other items desperately needed to help those in Ukraine so badly affected by the war.Please contact Eddie Boyes and Petworth Ukraine Relief through their Facebook page or make donations at their various collection points in and around Petworth or at Lords Wood Barns, Lodsworth, GU28 9DS.