West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning for residents to keep their kitchens safe after a fire in Hassocks.

The fire service said crews from Burgess Hill and Hurstpierpoint were called to a house in Friars Close, Hassocks, on Tuesday, April 23.

They said neighbours had heard a smoke alarm going off inside the property and called 999.

A WSFRS spokesperson said: “The occupant had gone out leaving the hob switched on causing items left on top of the cooker to catch ablaze. On arrival firefighters extinguished the fire in the kitchen. The fire caused extensive damage to the property but luckily no-one was hurt. After the incident firefighters visited other properties in the area to provide further fire safety advice and ensure residents are living safe and well.”

People can find more kitchen safety advice at www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service, as well as a free home fire safety check to help people spot fire risks around the home.

Watch manager James Crockett said: “Fires started by cooking account for more than 50 percent of accidental fires in the home. Most of these fires occur when people are distracted and leave things unattended. Please be aware of all the potential dangers in your kitchen and stay alert when cooking. Always remember to take pans off the heat if you are called away from the cooker and keep items such as tea towels and oven gloves away from the hob.

“Fortunately, the occupant had working smoke alarms which alerted their neighbours to this fire. It is important to install smoke alarms on every level of your home and test them regularly. Smoke alarms will alert you to a fire in your home at the earliest opportunity and give you time to safely escape. In the event of a fire in your home, always get out, stay out, and call 999.”

WSFRS tips for keeping safe while cooking:

Do not get distracted.

Do not cook if you are affected by alcohol or prescription drugs.

Turn saucepans so that their handles do not stick out and are not over another ring that is on.

Clean your grill pan after using it.