Hastings Adventure Golf is turning downpours into deals for the remainder of April

Hastings Adventure Golf is turning April showers into glorious hours of family fun for the remainder of the month.

The seaside attraction, based in Pelham Place, will offer extra free rounds of golf on rainy days until the end of April. So, if you’re a hardy soul who doesn’t mind a bit of drizzle, this is the perfect place to visit.

In anticipation of precipitation, the seafront stalwart has fitted a ‘rain-o-meter’. For the rest of April, families and friends will be able to take advantage of free rounds of golf across all three of the all-weather courses, alongside food and drink promotions, when the gauge shows more than 2ml of the wet stuff has fallen that hour.

The seaside attraction, which will host the 20th edition of the Crazy Golf World Championships between June 9 and 11, will be running a series of fun, quirky and inventive incentives to encourage pros and novices alike to get practising ahead of the event in June.

Rainy day deals at Hastings seafront

How to get your free round at Hastings Adventure Golf

To get started, you’ll need to download the Hastings Adventure Golf app.

If the rain-o-meter (at the entrance to Hastings Adventure Golf) shows more than 2ml of rain has fallen in the last hour, all players on the course will get a free round.

Simon Tompkins, director of Hastings Adventure Golf, said: “As an attraction that is open 364 days of the year, we know that no matter how bad the weather gets, people will always come out to play on our courses. That’s why we want to reward the hardiest of crazy golf fans for the rest of April with this unique offer.

"We’re all trying to make our pounds go a little further at the moment – so you’re safe in the knowledge that if it's bucketing down outside, there are deals to be had.”

For further information, visit here or download the Hastings Adventure Golf App here.

