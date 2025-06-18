Hastings author offers Echoes of the Land – A Collection of Tales Told in Rhyme

Echoes of the Land – A Collection of Tales Told in Rhyme is the new book from Hastings author Rose Blakeley.

It has been published by Attitude Publishing at £15.99, available from roseblakeley.co.uk.

Rose, aged 61, said: “I had a wonderful childhood and grew up in the heart of East Sussex, surrounded by open countryside and deep ancient woodland, so from a very young age, my imagination ran wild, constantly in awe of nature and the magic of the changing seasons. I occasionally wrote poetry in my teens, but when I was in my early twenties, I saw the Robin Hood based TV series Robin of Sherwood, an incredible, mystical creation by Richard Carpenter, which had a massive impact on me, to say the least.

“I’d always loved history since being taken to local events ie jousts and re-enactments by my parents, but from then onwards, I was completely fascinated by the passages of time, alongside all its myths and legends. I then began to write. Of course, the programme’s beautiful, atmospheric music by Clannad had a huge influence on me too; hence I fell in love with folk music, which gave me an added dimension and also influenced the style of my work a great deal, I think.

“I travelled a fair bit in the UK after that, walking the land and exploring the fascinating traditions that occur throughout the year, which I found tremendously inspiring. Therefore over the years, my poems gradually accumulated until I finally procured an anthology of 100 tales told in rhyme, now divided into three chapters and are ready to be read in my new hardback book, Echoes of the Land.”

Rose is also the author of A Pathway through the Seasons.

“I loved those glossy hardback picture books as a child so when I wrote A Pathway through the Seasons, I wanted the experience of reading the book to feel like a special treat. I imagined it could be taken to a big, sunny window seat or a garden full of summer flowers where the reader could sit and be lost in an enchanting journey as the year slowly turns inside its magical and colourful pages. My enthusiasm for the annual cycle is openly expressed in this anthology of twenty, descriptive poems, which I have illustrated in brilliance and also in black/white. The pathway will lead you gently through each season while introducing you to all its associated customs, history and folklore, surrounding you with an array of leaves, flowers and many aspects of rural life.”

Rose is launching her new book on Saturday, June 21 between 11.00am and 4.00pm at the recently opened food and wine bar Noah’s Goat. This venue is situated right in the heart of Hastings Old Town: 68 George Street, TN34 E33.