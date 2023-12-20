Hastings bank gives Christmas cheer to two charities
Two charities benefitted this Christmas as Lloyds Bank in Hastings held their annual hamper prize draw with an array of hampers and goodies on display to be won.
As usual our wonderful supportive customers, friends and family bought tickets to help raise funds for the Bexhill and Hastings STROKE support group who provide enrichment sessions every Friday for those in the community who have experienced a stroke or TIA , £800 went to them .
We also raised £245 for CRISIS which is the banks chosen charity of the year .
A huge thank you to everyone that supported our fundraising efforts.