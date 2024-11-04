Hastings bar billiards marathon raises £1000 for Macmillan

On Monday, October 28, the Hastings Bar Billiards League came together to undertake a marathon event between opening time 12pm and closing time 11pm, at the Jenny Lind in the old Town.

Concerned about the number of players and their partners being affected by cancer and related illnesses, Jezz Horsler came up with the idea of a fundraising event, and after a few meetings with Ray Norton (Jenny Lind A Captain) and Simon Kennedy (Jenny Lind manager), an event was scheduled, and then registered with Macmillan.

With an ambitious target of 150,00 points to be reached, and each player contributing to the table and charity box, a small £200 target was assumed, with the main aim being raising awareness of the situation and donating the contributions to Macmillan. Within each frame one player paid for the table and the other three players put a contribution in the charity box.

On the day, the pub supported the event by donating the table money, a percentage of the takings, a free first drink for each player and a running buffet. A spreadsheet of the games was created and at about 12:05 the first frame started, the games continued until the last frame, number 32 at about 22:45.

Tense Moment

Players from each of the six local teams took part, with the majority of the frames having a player from one of the two Jenny Lind teams. In total 16 players took part, and many high and low scores were made to make the eventual marathon total, which agonisingly fell just short, at 147,080.

The event was a great success and many people contributed money on the day, and it is expected to be repeated next year. As well as the massive support from the Jenny Lind, a collection was also made at The Cutter and The Stag, and a team donation from the Old King John.

The final total was a completely unexpected £1007.45 and will be handed into Macmillan in the next few weeks to allow for any late contributions. This was a massive indication of the team work and camaraderie within the Hastings Bar billiards league, and the event was enjoyed by all.