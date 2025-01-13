Hastings-based classical composer Polo Piatti confirms latest musical adventure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings-based classical composer Polo Piatti has announced his latest endeavour – a contemporary ballet commissioned by Swedish artist and author Ida Haag.

The project is Polo’s first large-scale ballet written for full symphony orchestra. Entitled Ismanien, the ballet is inspired by Haag's fantastical story of the same name. The world premiere is set for early September 2026 in Osaka, Japan, under the direction of choreographer Mayu Uesugi of the Nicomomiel Contemporary Ballet Company.

Ismanien tells the story of Vera, a young woman who struggles with the challenges of the real world. Through her transformative journey to the magical land of Ismanien, Vera encounters mystical beings who ultimately help her change her life for the better.

No stranger to the Japanese classical music scene, Polo previously toured Japan in 2012, performing his orchestral suite Sentimental Journey with the Osaka Concert Orchestra. The tour included a unique piano improvisation recital at the Otemon Gakuin University and culminated in a recital at the prestigious Bechstein Hall in Tokyo. These performances were the first classical piano improvisation concerts ever to be performed in Japan, Polo says.

You can get a feel for Polo’s music live at a Valentine concert on Saturday, February 15 at 7.30pm at St John’s The Evangelist in Pevensey Road, St Leonards-on-Sea. The programme includes the world premiere of the second movement of Polo’s Memorial Concerto for Violin & Orchestra, featuring London-based violinist Laura Rickard, accompanied by the Hastings Sinfonia. Tickets can be bought at wwwhastingssinfonia.com.

Polo Piatti is a critically acclaimed classical composer, pianist and conductor, known for his versatile and emotive compositions. He has toured internationally, collaborated with major soloists and orchestras and created memorable works that resonate with audiences worldwide.