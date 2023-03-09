Hastings care home gets keyboard donation from resident's family

A Hastings care home has received a kind donation in the form of a keyboard from the family of one of their residents.

Teresa Ford playing the keyboard gifted to the home by her family

MHA Lauriston were the recipients of a Casio keyboard piano which was given to the home by the family of resident, Teresa Ford.

The home does already have two pianos, but this is the first time a gift like this has been given.

The keyboard will be used by residents and is located on the nursing unit floor of the home, which provides residential, nursing and residential dementia care for 60 residents.

Dionne McEwan, home manager said: “It was a lovely gift to receive and a really nice gesture from the family.

“We used the keyboard for an activity, and it sounds amazing.

“The residents are really enjoying having the keyboard on the floor and spend time together using it.

“Teresa really enjoys playing the keyboard and it's a great way for residents to reconnect with an old skill or even just try their hand at something new.

“It will certainly come in handy when it comes to organising activities and having special occasions like parties.

