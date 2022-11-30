Hastings care home praised by CQC inspectors with ‘Good’ rating

Staff and residents at a Hastings care home are celebrating after receiving a ‘Good’ rating in its latest Care Quality Commission inspection.

Mountside Care Home improved its Care Quality Commission Rating this year. Picture from ACI Care

Mountside Care Home, a branch of ACI Care that specialises in residential, respite and dementia care, recently received a ‘Good’ rating from the CQC, building on its ‘requires improvement’ rating from the year before.

Inspectors commended the Laton Road home for performing well and meeting expectations following an inspection in November.

The report said the home was ‘clean, well-maintained and comfortable’ noting that ‘there were enough staff to meet people's needs’.

Mountside said the most recent report details the home’s transformation and how ‘the providers' governance systems had improved and were being used consistently to improve the service.’

At the time of inspection, 40 people were living at the home and CQC recognised that ‘people were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives, while staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.’

Ravi Sodha, director of ACI Care, said: “This is a very significant milestone for Mountside as we continue on our journey to provide the very best care to the Hastings community. We’re absolutely delighted to have improved on our CQC rating from last year and it's a true testament to the efforts of our staff to see major improvements.”

Taking on board advice from the last inspection, the home said it followed a stringent action plan which included upgrading the care planning software and recruiting a new and enthusiastic staff team to work alongside the dedicated long-standing staff on the continuous improvement of the home.

Ravi said: "We are continually building a strong team at Mountside as we all work together to make it a great place to both work for our carers and live for our residents. As we continue to grow and improve, so will our inspection rating.”

When questioned as part of the report, a resident said: "I feel safe, the staff are amazing, and they look after me well and look out for us all.

"I enjoy the activities, we play bingo and have quizzes, I have plenty to do. I can join in the activities or watch television. My family can take me out and I will meet friends for lunch here. I’m settled, the staff are good and seem to be highly efficient and trained, so I don't have any worries."

