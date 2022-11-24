Hastings care home residents enjoy pub afternoon for International Men's Day

Residents at a Hastings care home were treated to a gentlemen’s lunch and an afternoon of fun and games to mark International Men's Day.

Resident at Mountside Care Home enjoying International Men's Day celebrations.

Staff at Mountside Care Home organised a special afternoon for its male residents to mark International Men’s Day on Saturday November 19.

After being invited to the Valley View Lounge inside Mountside Care Home, residents enjoyed beer, snacks, a game of snooker and a pub quiz.

International Men’s Day is also a chance to encourage men to speak up and discuss their mental health. There are various emotional and physical benefits of socialising in a group, including creating feelings of belonging and security, reduced stress, and reduced feelings of loneliness.

The afternoon was a success amongst residents, with Colin Rook, 78, saying: “I really enjoyed the afternoon and the lunch was really tasty.” Residents also enjoyed a bit of friendly competition as a team of men went head-to-head with the women at the pub quiz. The men came out on top but fellow resident Betty White, 80, joked: “We only let the men win as it was their special day.”

Mountside Care Home’s activity coordinator, Shelagh Hazleton, said: “It was lovely to see so many happy faces, the afternoon was a great success. Even the ladies played their part in helping the men feel special and loved.

“We have a great community here and we aim to make everyone feel special every day, not just on a specific day - but it was a great excuse to celebrate and have a fun afternoon!”

Mountside Care Home regularly hosts activities for its residents to promote wellbeing and keep them active both physically and mentally, in and outside of the home.

International Men's Day started in Trinidad and Tobago in 1999, where it was created by Dr Jerome Tuluck Singh to commemorate his father's birthday. It is now celebrated in over 80 countries with the aim of highlighting the social issues faced by men both mentally and physically.

