Hastings care home trials cup for residents living with dementia to reduce dehydration

A Hastings care home is trialling a cup designed to encourage those living with dementia to stay hydrated.

Gwen McCartney, one of the residents at the home using the cup as part of the trial

MHA Lauriston has purchased some Droplet Hydration Cups to trial with residents.

The cups come in two forms, a plastic cup for juices and cold drinks and also a hot one for warm drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cups have the ability to record messages, where loved ones can set reminders in their voices to create familiarity for residents.

Another interesting feature is that the cup prompts the resident to have a drink every 20 minutes.

Dionne McEwan, home manager said:” Drinking enough water or just fluids in general can be particularly challenging for those living with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was made aware of these cups when I was training for my masters and a colleague mentioned them to me.

“I was impressed with what I was told and purchased three of them to use here at the home.

“They look really nice and are very easy to set up, and so far it is going really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The idea of hearing the voice of your loved ones telling you what to do is great and the residents will feel comfortable with what they are hearing.