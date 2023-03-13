Hastings care home trials cup for residents living with dementia to reduce dehydration

MHA Lauriston has purchased some Droplet Hydration Cups to trial with residents.
The cups come in two forms, a plastic cup for juices and cold drinks and also a hot one for warm drinks.
The cups have the ability to record messages, where loved ones can set reminders in their voices to create familiarity for residents.
Another interesting feature is that the cup prompts the resident to have a drink every 20 minutes.
Dionne McEwan, home manager said:” Drinking enough water or just fluids in general can be particularly challenging for those living with dementia.
“I was made aware of these cups when I was training for my masters and a colleague mentioned them to me.
“I was impressed with what I was told and purchased three of them to use here at the home.
“They look really nice and are very easy to set up, and so far it is going really well.
“The idea of hearing the voice of your loved ones telling you what to do is great and the residents will feel comfortable with what they are hearing.
“The trial is going well so far and we will see what the feedback is like and then may look into purchasing some more.”