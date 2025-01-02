Hastings celebration of The Beatles on film - 2025 date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bootleg Beatles will undertake a 16-date UK tour in spring 2025 which will celebrate the music of The Fab Four on film.

Tickets are on sale now from https://bootlegbeatles.com/gigs/.

Dates include Wednesday, April 2 at Guildford G-Live and Monday, April 14 at Hastings White Rock.

Spokesman Chris Hewlett said: “Sixty years ago in 1964 The Beatles’ debut feature-length film A Hard Day’s Night became a huge critical and commercial success, even being nominated for two Academy Awards. The following year in 1965 their second film Help!, this one in colour, received similar glowing plaudits. The group was hailed as a modern-day Marx Brothers and their director, Dick Lester, credited with fathering the MTV pop video culture that was to come. So what better time to celebrate the songs not just from the soundtracks of these two iconic motion pictures, but from all five in their catalogue.

“Featuring hits from A Hard Day’s Night, Help!, Magical Mystery Tour, Yellow Submarine and Let It Be, The Bootleg Beatles and their orchestra will take you on a whistle stop trip through the celluloid career of The Fab Four in their brand-new spectacular multi-media stage show. It's all there, the costumes, the hairstyles, the banter and the gear. It’s not The Beatles… but you simply won’t believe it!