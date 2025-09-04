Hastings Chamber Music Festival presents its most "ambitious and varied" programme

The 2025 Hastings Chamber Music Festival (October 23-26) presents its most ambitious and varied programme to date, promising a “vibrant mix” of four chamber music concerts that span 350 years of repertoire, from the Baroque to contemporary works.

Artistic director Jane Gordon said: “This year's festival showcases an exciting range of performances, featuring both established musicians and emerging talent, and proudly features a strong representation of works by female composers, with the theme of Resounding Nature.

“The Festival opens with Richard Strauss’s Metamorphosen Septet, performed by the Felix Ensemble. Renowned contemporary ensemble The Hermes Experiment follows with a richly varied programme, ranging from the Baroque elegance of Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre to contemporary voices like Errollyn Wallen and Caroline Shaw. Apollo’s Cabinet presents a dedicated early music performance, paired with Elements, a newly commissioned work by Orlando Gough. The Festival closes with a special appearance by renowned composer Sally Beamish, who will take part in a pre-concert artists in conversation event. The evening culminates in the Rautio Trio’s performance of her evocative piece, Seafarer.

“In addition to the main concerts, artists in conversation and open rehearsal events are programmed, providing unique opportunities for audiences to engage with artists and gain deeper insights into the creative process. In accordance with the Festival’s theme, Resounding Nature, climate scientist Frank Venmans will be giving a talk on October 24. With an exceptional and diverse line-up, the 2025 Festival is set to be a celebration of musical excellence and community connection.”

Concert 1, Oct 23, Christ Church, 7pm, Felix Ensemble – Metamorphoses & Resilience; Concert 2, Oct 24 Kino Teatr, 7pm, Hermes Experiment – Tree; Concert 3, Oct 25, Christ Church, 7pm,

Apollo’s Cabinet – Elements; and Concert 4, Oct 26, Kino Teatr, 3pm, Rautio Piano Trio and narrator Oliver Beamish – Echoes of the Sea and Soul.

Since releasing their debut album of Mozart Trios in 2016, the Rautio Trio has emerged as one of today’s finest chamber ensembles known for their refined and powerfully expressive performances. With a passion for performing 18th and 19th century repertoire on both modern and period instruments, they have developed a fresh and engaging approach to their interpretations of historical masterworks. The Trio has released three critically acclaimed albums with Resonus Classics and are frequently heard on BBC Radio 3. They have performed at the Wigmore Hall, Kings Place, South Bank, Bridgewater Hall, throughout the UK and in France, Austria and Germany.

The Hermes Experiment is one of the UK’s leading young contemporary music ensembles. Winners of the Royal Philharmonic Society Young Artist Award 2021 and the Royal Over-Seas League Mixed Ensemble Competition 2019, the group has rapidly built a reputation for vibrant, genre-defying performances.

They have released two critically acclaimed albums on Delphian Records – HERE WE ARE and SONG – with their third album TREE due for release in October 2025.

Performance highlights include Barbican Centre, Wigmore Hall, Southbank Centre, Spitalfields, Oxford International Song, Leeds Lieder, and Aldeburgh Festivals, as well as Tallinn Music Week, Rotterdam’s De Doelen, and the RPS Awards. They were a showcase artist at Classical:NEXT 2019.