Hastings community breathes new life Into hall

Clive Vale Church Hall is located in Clive Vale, Hastings and is currently improving it's facilities for the benefit of local community groups.

Mayor Cllr James Bacon visit to Clive Vale Church Christmas Market

Locals enjoyed a friendly welcome at Clive Vale Church in Edwin Road (Hastings) for the recent Christmas Market. They enjoyed refreshments, stalls, a visit from Hastings Mayor Cllr James Bacon and the launch of a new booklet compiled by local historian Brian Lawes that explores the history of the church and hall from it’s construction and opening in 1880 to the present day.

In the booklet Brian documents some of the uses of the hall over the last 140 years including Sunday Schools, The Clive Vale Mutual Improvement Society, a magic lantern Christmas show for local children, concerts, Boys and Girls Brigade, a Women’s Own group and singing groups. He tells us that “For over a century a church hall has served the local community with it’s ever increasing population. A role that has been affected by social changes, two world wars and recreational pursuits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The booklet has been written at a key point in the halls history as it’s custodians, the members of Clive Vale Church are working hard to improve the facilities as an ongoing asset for the local Community. New windows have been installed and the kitchen and catering facilities are in the middle of a complete refit. Over the next few months, the foyer will be refurbished with accessible toilets and the entrance reconfigured for wheelchair friendly access.

The Church is currently host to The Hastings Ore WI and a local Girl Guide Rangers group and would like to hear from other local community groups that might be interested in hiring the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad