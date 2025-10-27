Hastings composer in the running for top classical award

Composer Ruby Colley – who was born and lives in Hastings – has been nominated for a prestigious Ivor Novello Award as part of the Ivors Classical Awards.

Spokeswoman Charlotte Connal said: “Ruby is a violinist, composer and sound artist. Her work traverses genres and mediums from classical, to folk, sound art and audio visual installation, and her instrumentation incorporates environmental sound and electronics.

“Ruby has been nominated in the Best Choral Composition category for Hello Halo, a work for six voices, violin and fixed media. In this work, Ruby sensitively explores neurodivergence, relationships and non-verbal communication. Developed in close collaboration with her neurodivergent and nonverbal sibling, the work transcribes Ruby’s sibling’s rich repertoire of sounds and gestures into a vocal map of their lived experience. The piece invites both neurodiverse and neurotypical audiences into an intimate reflection on the nature of communication and what it means to be human.

“Ruby is one of the 34 composers and librettists nominated for an Ivor Novello Award at The Ivors Classical Awards. The Awards take place in London on November 11 in a ceremony presented by BBC Radio 3 presenters Kate Molleson and Tom McKinney. BBC Radio 3 will broadcast the ceremony on Saturday, November 15 in a special edition of the New Music Show. There are six categories as well as three Gift of the Academy Awards – Academy Fellowship, Innovation Award and Outstanding Contribution to Screen Composition – which will be announced on the day.

“The 2025 shortlist features seven composers nominated for the first time – Ruby Colley, Nneka Cummins, Jon Guy, Luke Mombrea, Lucie Treacher, Anibal Vidal and Nathan Williamson – as well as composers who have previously been nominated or won an Ivor Novello Award or British Composer Award. Previous winners nominated again this year include Julian Anderson, Helen Grime, Gareth Moorcraft and Judith Weir, in addition to two-time winner Robin Haigh and 2024 Academy Fellowship recipient James MacMillan who have both been nominated twice.

“This year, the Academy is also crediting librettists with a nomination where they have written new words for a work, as opposed to setting an existing text or poem. Seven librettists are nominated – Grahame Davies, April De Angelis, Helen Eastman, Zoe Gilbert, Paul Griffiths, Megg Nicol and Rachel Warr.”

Roberto Neri, CEO of The Ivors Academy said: “Congratulations to all our nominees, who reflect the outstanding creativity shaping contemporary composition. Their works explore powerful themes of technology, nature, history, our relationships and identity. An Ivor Novello Award is one of the highest honours in music, made unique by recognition from fellow composers.”