Hastings' Deepdene gets a deep clean

Skips were sorted, plants were pruned and gutters left gleaming as part of a community Spring clean event organised by local housing provider Orbit.

Leah Thompson, Property Manager for Orbit and Jackie Thompson, General Manager for MPS collect waste as part of a community spring clean event at Deepdene Gardens in Hastings

Orbit, along with their contractors from Mitie Property Services (MPS) and Southern Land Services (SLS) spent a day at Deepdene Gardens in Hastings removing lichen from residents’ window frames, clearing gutters, reducing overgrown shrubs and brambles and installing new planters in the play area.

Residents of the street were encouraged to join in, and they made use of skips provided by Brighton Housing Trust and Hastings Borough Council’s bulky waste collection to dispose of their garden waste and other unwanted items.

Residents were also offered information about Orbit’s Better Days programme which is open to all Orbit customers and offers free support on a range of issues including managing finances, employment and skills, mental health and general wellbeing as well as cost of living support and energy advice.

Gary Storer Orbit’s Place Area Lead commented: “Although the weather wasn’t very Spring-like, everyone worked really hard to help get the street looking clean and tidy. It was great to see representatives from lots of local organisations and residents getting stuck in too. We really can help to make a difference for the better when the community comes together.”

Orbit manages more than 17,000 homes in the South of England including 1581 in Hastings.

