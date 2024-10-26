Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival confirms full return for 2025

Ríoghnach Connolly & Honeyfeet (contributed pic)

Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival will return in its full form in 2025, running from February 28-March 4.

Spokeswoman Hannah Deeble said: “The full five days of music and mayhem launches with the Grand Mardi Gras Ball with early bird tickets (£29.50) on sale now from The White Rock Theatre.

“The Ball takes place on Friday, February 28 2025, with an array of musical delights, so dust off your beads and boas and get dressed to impress!

“Opening the night is festival favourites Ríoghnach Connolly and Honeyfeet with their eclectic taste for musical adventure. Together, they drive a broad terrain of musical textures, with foot-tapping and floor-thumping dance rhythms.

“Then don’t miss the much anticipated return of the legendary Mr Wilson’s Second Liners, a traditional New Orleans style second line band paying homage to the diehard days of the Hacienda and 90s club culture.

“Keep on dancing to the tracks spun by two legendary dance DJs Justin Robertson and Jon Carter. Robertson is a producer and DJ who brings with him a rich history as one of the creators of the Electronic Music scene whilst Carter was instrumental in developing the form of electronic dance music that became known as big beat, with its mix of rock, hip hop and breakbeat.

“New for 2025, join the late night party in the White Rock Theatre Studio where Civil Partners (in Crime) Lemur Beats will take you on a genre-blurring, time-hopping journey through house, techno, afro-disko, twisted global funk and more. And make sure you’re suitably dressed to enter the Best Dressed Competition!

“While we’re pleased to announce that some funding has been secured to support the delivery of the full festival, we still need some extra help to allow us to keep the main elements free for all, including our community and school umbrella workshops, our family parade and the main music tours, on the Saturday and Tuesday. Please consider adding a donation on to your ball ticket, or you can support us through our crowdfunder (https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/hastings-fat-tuesday-music-festival-2025) to ensure we can keep all these elements free and to support the 500 + musicians who perform across the five days.

Stay tuned or sign up to the mailing list (https://hastingsfattuesday.us6.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=a0f5e6cb509e54c8ea04c6c1e&id=4263fb8825) to stay up to date with more festival news and how you can apply to play.”