Hastings fire linked to wood-burning stove, says East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

A fire in Hastings this afternoon (Friday, December 9) has been linked to a wood-burning stove, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has said.

The ESFRS said they were called at 2.15pm to reports of a fire at a property on Old London Road.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “The lounge of a ground floor flat was affected. Crews used hose reel, four breathing apparatus and thermal imaging cameras to tackle it. Two people needed medical attention.”

The fire service has advised anyone who has a wood-burning stove in their home to take extra care and has issued the following advice:

The stove or boiler should be installed by a competent person, following the maker’s instructions, building regulations and codes of practice.

Make sure there is always enough air coming into the room and that the chimney is clean. Particulate within the room can be hazardous to heath.

Wood burning stoves and boilers require placement on a fire-resistant base.

The wood should be dry and well-seasoned, which usually takes about two years. Wet or newly-felled wood can cause tar or creosote to form in the wood burner and chimney.

The chimney should be cleaned at the end of each heating season and at least once during the heating season. It should be inspected regularly as well.

Do not stack logs or place any other combustible materials immediately adjacent to the stove or boiler.

Teach children about the dangers of fire and keep them away from the stove. Use a protective fire guard.

