Hastings gym open once again following refurbishment

Based in Hastings, CP Gym is a family friendly CrossFit box offering a range of classes for both newbies looking to try a new sport and experienced athletes.
By Lily WrightContributor
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:26 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 09:27 BST
Following a change of ownership, the Box has undergone a refurb alongside some big new affiliation changes.

On Sunday 24th September, CP reopened after a short closure, with a complete rebrand, sparkly new equipment and a big announcement!

Alongside offering CrossFit, Barbell, and Mobility classes we will now be offering Hyrox sessions.

CP Open DayCP Open Day
CP Open Day

Established in 2021, Hyrox is a new sport which has exploded. It focusses on building strength whilst also improving cardio.

The Box has some incredibly exciting plans and events over the coming months; including hosting a local competition on the 1st October and a ‘What is CrossFit?’ Seminar in November.

If you’re local to Hastings, looking to develop a variety of skills and get fit get in touch to book in your FREE first class.

@constant.pursuit.CrossFit

constantpursuitcrossfit.com

