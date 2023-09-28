Hastings gym open once again following refurbishment
Following a change of ownership, the Box has undergone a refurb alongside some big new affiliation changes.
On Sunday 24th September, CP reopened after a short closure, with a complete rebrand, sparkly new equipment and a big announcement!
Alongside offering CrossFit, Barbell, and Mobility classes we will now be offering Hyrox sessions.
Established in 2021, Hyrox is a new sport which has exploded. It focusses on building strength whilst also improving cardio.
The Box has some incredibly exciting plans and events over the coming months; including hosting a local competition on the 1st October and a ‘What is CrossFit?’ Seminar in November.
If you’re local to Hastings, looking to develop a variety of skills and get fit get in touch to book in your FREE first class.
@constant.pursuit.CrossFit