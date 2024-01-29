Hastings health and social care provider calls for objects to include in Kensington Palace exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The health and social care provider is calling for anyone who has worked with, or has been supported by the organisation to suggest an object to include in the exhibition ‘A History of Turning Point in 60 Objects’ which will take place in the summer.

Established by London philanthropist Barry Richards as the Helping Hand Organisation, in 1964, with the first service the Camberwell Alcohol Project, the organisation took the name Turning Point in 1979.

It now supports over 171,000 people each year at its 283 services across the country.

Tiles created by Turning Point service users will be one of the objects on display at the exhibition

Turning Point’s Hastings Sanctuary service has been supporting people experiencing a mental health crisis for over 25 years.

Gaye Flounders, regional head of operations at Turning Point, said: “Our person-centred approach puts the individual at the centre of their recovery journey.

“Our experienced staff combine their expertise with a compassionate approach to supporting each person that comes to our services.”

Kay Legend, 28, recently stayed at the unit for six days. She said: “The loss of my horse in January triggered my PTSD, so the crisis team decided it would be good for me to come here for a few days.

Turning Point will be 60 years old in 2024

“After six days, I felt like I had the tools to go home and I felt safe to go home, whereas before I was suicidal, so I wasn't really safe to go home.

“The staff are absolutely amazing. I couldn't ask for better. I think without them, I wouldn't be here - most definitely.

“People sometimes get themselves into a situation they can't see a way out of. This place gives you the support and allows you to do things in your own time.

“This place was my turning point. They didn't just give me a reason to live, they made me realise I deserve to.”

Many more inspiring stories of people impacted by the work of Turning Point will be shared in the form of 60 objects displayed in a week-long exhibition at Kensington Palace, in June, to mark 60 years of Turning Point. The exhibition will also be displayed online.

Turning Point’s connection with the Royal Family goes back to the late princess Diana who was a patron from 1985 until 1996.

Each object represents the recovery journey of those who have been supported by Turning Point and others who have been impacted by the organisation in different ways.

They provide an accessible and vital way to learn and share stories of hope and inspiration, while also marking the significant societal changes during sixty years of Turning Point.

The public are being asked to take part in this campaign, titled Turning Point 60: Finding hope in the most unexpected of places.

People can share their experience with Turning Point by submitting an object that reflects their story on the website www.tp60.co.uk.

By sharing their stories, people can make a positive impact by giving others the courage and belief that they too can change their lives for the better.

Furthermore, insights from all the stories will be used to improve services at Turning Point and also be shared with influencers and policy makers to help make positive societal change.

Julie Bass, chief executive at Turning Point, said: “Turning Point’s longevity speaks volumes for the level of service that every centre across the country provides to our clients.

“We would love to hear of the inspirational stories of the journeys that people have gone through over the last six decades – it is the reason why we continue to strive to be the best at what we do.