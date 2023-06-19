NationalWorldTV
Hastings hospice shop opens on Sundays

Throughout June, July and August the St Michael’s Hospice shop on Queens Road, Hastings, will be extending their opening hours, on a Sunday from 10am–4pm.
By Marketing teamContributor
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:08 BST

The Hospice Retail team encourage you to seize this opportunity to treat yourself to some summer essentials and grab yourself a bargain.

The shops have a diverse range of clothing and accessories available at great prices including; t-shirts, shorts, sandals, hats, sunglasses and much more, reflecting the generosity of people who live in the Hastings and Rother area.

Queens Road shop manager, Joanne O’Keefe said: “Our fabulously refurbished charity shop in Queens Road looks forward to welcoming you all on Sundays throughout the summer months.

St Michael's Hospice Queens Road opening timesSt Michael's Hospice Queens Road opening times
“We refresh our clothes rails with new and exciting items every day, so come along a pickup an original outfit, designer dress, trendy trousers, sassy skirts, summer shorts, fashionable footwear and a whole lot more!”

Queens Road will continue to be open Monday-Saturday, 9.30am-4.30am, alongside Sunday trading throughout the summer.

Related topics:Hastings