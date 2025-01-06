Hastings initiative to "harness the therapeutic benefits of music and art"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hastings International Piano is launching Sounds Of Creativity for 2025, a free workshop series combining live classical piano with guided creative art sessions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The workshops have been designed to harness the therapeutic benefits of music and art and aim to support members of the Hastings community experiencing mental health challenges, social isolation, and a lack of access to cultural activities,” explains spokeswoman Chloe Edwards-Wood.

“Participants will be taken on a creative journey inspired by the piano pieces with opportunities to engage in drawing, painting, and moments of mindful reflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The all-party parliamentary group on arts, health and wellbeing report shows that of people who took part in participatory arts activities, 82 per cent experienced greater wellbeing, and reported increased healthy behaviours. The East Sussex Public Health 2024 paper on creativity highlights how taking part in the arts can complement traditional treatments for mental health.”

Rosa Amor, learning & development coordinator for Hastings International Piano, said: "From community feedback I’ve noticed that, although many love the piano, they are hesitant to attend a formal classical concert. For some, it feels like a world they don’t belong to. I wanted to create an accessible alternative – a relaxed setting with opportunities to respond to the music creatively, helping to deepen their connection with it.

“With generous funding from the Foreshore Trust, HIP are able to host three of these workshops which are free and open to adults aged 18+, with referrals welcome from GP surgeries and health professionals. Sounds of Creativity will run on the January 12, February 9 and March 2 from 4-6pm at the White Rock Theatre studio space. Spaces are limited so early registration is recommended.”

For more information or to book a place contact Rosa Amor at [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professional pianist Dida Condria will be providing the music which will include pieces by Ravel, Debussy and Rachmaninoff. Hastings-based artist Sophie Malpas will be facilitating the sessions.

Sophie said: “Hastings is a town alive with creativity and a rich history of music and art, and I’m so excited to be part of the Sounds of Creativity project. I believe everyone has the ability to create—it’s just about finding joy in the process.”

HIP has worked closely with local mental health organisations to curate these sessions.

Bernie, a mental health support worker from Turning Point UK, said: “Music offers a unique way for people to explore their emotions and experience a sense of freedom which they may be struggling to find in other aspects of their life. It is so helpful to have initiatives like these that we can signpost people to. For some, it might even spark an interest in joining other creative initiatives, which can be integral to their healing journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings International Piano is a registered charity that promotes an internationally renowned piano competition which takes place every two years at the White Rock Theatre. It’s now considered to be one of the top piano competitions in the world and one of the few that ask competitors to play complete concertos from the first round. 40 pianists compete for a cash prize, expert mentoring and the chance to perform with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The 2024 competition attracted 240 entries from 37 different countries.

21-year-old Dida Condria has performed in venues around the world including the Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall, Sibiu Filarmonica, National Concert Hall of Ireland, Casa de Vacas Madrid and Casa Verdi Milan. Originally from Romania, Dida moved to Ireland at the age of four and began her studies at the Royal Irish Academy of Music at the age of six. She gave her national solo debut at 11 years old playing Mozart’s Concerto No 12 in Trinity College. An ABRSM Scholar, Dida is in her third year of her bachelor's degree, studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.