Hastings International Piano offers weekend of concerts, masterclasses and talks

Hastings International Piano is offering a full weekend of concerts, masterclasses and talks in Fairlight Hall, just outside Hastings (Friday, July 4-Sunday, July 6).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokeswoman Nicky Webb said: “No fewer than four extraordinary young pianists will be taking part: Curtis Phill Hsu and Harmony Zhu (winners of first and second prizes of the 2024 Hastings International Piano Competition), Mariamna Sherling (winner of 3rd prize in 2022) and the Lithuanian pianist Gabrielė Sukutė, who is a regular of our Learning and Participation Programme.

“The weekend opens on Friday evening with an informal evening concert by Curtis Phill Hsu and Gabrielė Sukutė. The programme will include music by Debussy, Rachmaninov and the Lithuanian composer Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis performed by Gabrielė, and then Mussorgsky's monumental and fiendishly difficult Pictures at an Exhibition (performed by Curtis). The audience will be seated cabaret-style and a free glass of Pimm's is included in the ticket price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Saturday, there's a chance to understand better how concert pianists prepare for performances, with an invitation to watch all four pianists take part in open masterclasses with two of the UK's leading professors of piano: Aaron Shorr of the Royal Scottish Conservatoire, and HIP's Artistic Director Professor Vanessa Latarche.

“On Sunday morning there's an opportunity to find out more about how pianos are prepared for performance with an illustrated talk by Julian Dendy, one of the chief technicians at the world's leading piano manufacturer, Steinway & Sons, who play a key role in supporting Hastings International Piano. Julian will show us how keys are balanced and hammers adjusted – and what difference this preparation makes to the pianist and the listener.

“Finally on Sunday afternoon, all four pianists will give a short programme, offering a tantalising glimpse of their skill and musicianship, followed by an opportunity to get to know all of them with a brief Q&A. The programme will include music by Chopin (Harmony Zhu and Mariamna Sherling), Rameau (Gabrielė Sukutė), Ravel (Mariamna Sherling and Gabrielė Sukutė), Grandos and Debussy (Curtis Phill Hsu).

“The gardens will be open all weekend, and visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic and explore the grounds at leisure. You can also book for a for a sit-down buffet lunch on the terrace before the concert on Sunday.”

More details on www.hastingsinternationalpiano.org

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets can be booked via Eventbrite - search for Hastings International Piano. www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Friday concert - £25 + booking fee; Saturday Open Masterclasses - free but booking essential; Sunday Steinway talk - free but booking essential; Sunday concert - £35 + booking fee; 18s and under accompanied by a paying adult – free (but booking essential); Buffet lunch - £55. Limited cover of the audience seating area will be provided in the event of bad weather.