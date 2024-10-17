Hastings - joyful exploration of African Caribbean seaside memories

The 2024 WE OUT HERE exhibition, opening during Black History Month, offers a joyful exploration of African Caribbean memories of visiting the seaside in the UK.

African Caribbean Seaside Memories runs until January 4 in the Upper Walkway Gallery, Hastings Gallery & Art Museum, Hastings, TN34 1ET.

Curated by Lorna Hamilton-Brown, the founder of WE OUT HERE, this year’s exhibition

builds on a workshop first held as part of the of the acclaimed WOH2023 exhibition hosted at Hastings Contemporary in 2023.

Spokeswoman Hannah Collisson said: “The exhibition showcases a collection of artworks created by people of African and Caribbean descent who share their personal seaside memories through various creative expressions. These pieces not only capture joyful moments but also highlight the often-overlooked histories and stories of African Caribbean communities in the UK. In preparation for the exhibition, monthly workshops led by Lorna Hamilton-Brown, provided participants with the opportunity to create collage artwork using scrapbooking techniques. These workshops served as a space to reminisce, connect, and share their seaside experiences.

Exhibition highlights include:

Uncovering the story of the black flower seller who traded in St Leonards in the 1900s, bringing to light a significant but largely forgotten part of local history.

Profiling Rollo Ahmed: Celebrating the life of Rollo Ahmed, a friend to Dennis Wheatley and Aleister Crowley, and the author of The Black Art, a key figure in the exploration of esoteric traditions. Ahmed lived in Harpsichord House, Hastings Old Town in the 1950s.

Showcasing John-Paul and Dawn Langley Simmons: Presenting an image of African American mechanic John-Paul Simmons and his wife, British author and trans woman Dawn Langley Simmons. Their wedding blessing took place at St Clements Church in Hastings Old Town in 1969. The photo will be featured as part of the Hastings Queer Collective Trail.

“In addition to the visual displays, the exhibition will feature a series of talks, discussions, and social events designed to engage the community and delve deeper into the themes explored in the exhibition.”