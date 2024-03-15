Hastings Library of Things and Make and Mend relocating to Heart Community Hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The HEART Community Info Hub, located in the Town Hall, Queens Road, and is a place where people can talk to a friendly helper, in person, about some of the services and activities available in the town. It's a great resource, especially for people less comfortable around using the internet, and is a comfortable, accessible space which is easy to get to.

By co-locating with the Heart Community Hub, Hastings Library of Things and Make and Mend aim to enhance accessibility and collaboration within the community, creating new opportunities for "lending, sharing and mending".

"We are thrilled to be locating within the Heart Community Hub," said Christine, Founder and Chief Fixer of Make and Mend Bexhill and Beyond. The Heart Community Hub provides an ideal space for our "Fixing Fridays" drop ins and, after a short break we look forward to welcoming people again, from Friday 5th April with their fixing challenges.

About Hastings Library of Things:

Hastings Library of Things is a community resource that offers a wide range of items for borrowing. Members pay a small fee to join, and then have free access to over 100 things to borrow- from wheelchairs to lawnmovers, tents and sewing machines. Their aim is to share resources, so more people have access to more things, without having to buy them.

About Make and Mend Bexhill and Beyond:

Make and Mend is a community initiative dedicated to promoting DIY culture and sustainable living practices. Through workshops, resources, and collaborative projects, Make and Mend empowers individuals to repair, repurpose, and create, fostering a culture of creativity and resourcefulness within the community.