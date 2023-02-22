Hastings Library of Things launches new delivery service

With help from the National Lottery they are launching a delivery service using a brand new electric cargo bike bought for the purpose.
Deliveries co-ordinator Kez said: “Hastings is hard to get around if you haven't got a car, the buses are pricey and it's hard to carry much. We chose an electric cargo bike as the best option for deliveries and have a team of volunteer riders to deliver. Delivery will be free for the first month, but we might look at a small charge to cover maintenance costs in the future.”
There is a soft launch on Saturday March 4. All are welcome to come, see the bike and meet the volunteers and find out more about the service12.30-3.30 The Common Room, Eagle House, 27-29 Cambridge Road, Hastings, TN34 1DJAccessible venue, tea and biscuits will be served.
Hastings Library of Things is a volunteer run community project and part of Umbrella Sussex CIC.
For more information, to join or volunteer on their website: hastingslibraryofthings.co.uk