Hastings Library of Things launches new delivery service

Hastings Library of Things has more than 140 things which members can borrow, use, and return for someone else to use. The things” range from power tools, partyware, cake tins and wheelchairs.

Volunteer delivery rider on a brand new electric cargo bike

With help from the National Lottery they are launching a delivery service using a brand new electric cargo bike bought for the purpose.

Deliveries co-ordinator Kez said: “Hastings is hard to get around if you haven't got a car, the buses are pricey and it's hard to carry much. We chose an electric cargo bike as the best option for deliveries and have a team of volunteer riders to deliver. Delivery will be free for the first month, but we might look at a small charge to cover maintenance costs in the future.”

There is a soft launch on Saturday March 4. All are welcome to come, see the bike and meet the volunteers and find out more about the service12.30-3.30 The Common Room, Eagle House, 27-29 Cambridge Road, Hastings, TN34 1DJAccessible venue, tea and biscuits will be served.

Hastings Library of Things is a volunteer run community project and part of Umbrella Sussex CIC.