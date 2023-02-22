Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hastings Library of Things launches new delivery service

Hastings Library of Things has more than 140 things which members can borrow, use, and return for someone else to use. The things” range from power tools, partyware, cake tins and wheelchairs.

By Shelley FeldmanContributor
2 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 9:09am
Volunteer delivery rider on a brand new electric cargo bike
Volunteer delivery rider on a brand new electric cargo bike

With help from the National Lottery they are launching a delivery service using a brand new electric cargo bike bought for the purpose.

Deliveries co-ordinator Kez said: “Hastings is hard to get around if you haven't got a car, the buses are pricey and it's hard to carry much. We chose an electric cargo bike as the best option for deliveries and have a team of volunteer riders to deliver. Delivery will be free for the first month, but we might look at a small charge to cover maintenance costs in the future.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is a soft launch on Saturday March 4. All are welcome to come, see the bike and meet the volunteers and find out more about the service12.30-3.30 The Common Room, Eagle House, 27-29 Cambridge Road, Hastings, TN34 1DJAccessible venue, tea and biscuits will be served.

Most Popular

Hastings Library of Things is a volunteer run community project and part of Umbrella Sussex CIC.

For more information, to join or volunteer on their website: hastingslibraryofthings.co.uk

HastingsNational Lottery