Hastings’ Mayor helps local AltNet Lightning Fibre celebrate another milestone for the town

East Sussex based Full Fibre Broadband operator and ISP Lightning Fibre, founded in Eastbourne in 2018, is rolling out its new ‘hyper fast’ full fibre broadband network across Hastings and St Leonards on Sea.

Cllr Margi O'Callaghan, Hastings’ Mayor, unveiled the new Primary Node Cabinet and commented, “It is very positive news for Hastings and St Leonards that a local company, Lightning Fibre, is investing in updating our out of date copper networks, as well as creating local jobs.”

With a multi-million-pound investment secured in 2020, the firm has built a future-proofed Full Fibre broadband network in East Sussex, creating over 200 local jobs and improving the connectivity of thousands of homes and businesses.

Lightning Fibre is a ‘community-centric’ business, supporting Hastings Athletic FC U10s, and sponsoring events including Frost Fair, Pirate Day and Beatles Day. During 2023, Lightning Fibre was the Headline Sponsor of the Hastings Comedy Festival. The company has also partnered with the Observer Building to provide a 10Gbps network to the Technology Floor and adjacent offices and buildings on the newly redeveloped site on Cambridge Road.

Full Fibre for Hastings, Lightning Fibre's Rob Reaks with the Mayor of Hastings, Cllr O'Callaghan

Rob Reaks, Lightning Fibre’s Sales and Marketing Director, commented: “We have thousands of happy customers across East Sussex, and we know demand is very high here in Hastings. Our roll out has been delayed by the challenges of COVID, the war in Ukraine (affecting our supply chain) and high inflation, but we’re focused on connecting many more homes and businesses in the very near future.”

With households under financial pressure from the rising cost of living, Lightning Fibre offers a social tariff of £15 per month for those on means tested benefits, on a rolling 30 day contract, and a symmetric 150Mbps package from just £24 per month. The top residential package offers speeds of 900Mbps or more, which proves popular with busy households, gamers and home workers who need Hyperfast upload and download speeds. The company is launching a 2.5Gb residential service in 2024. Business customers can access up to 10,000Mpbs, with prices starting from £35 plus VAT per month.