Hastings maypole dancers return for town's 90th May Queen celebrations

Hastings Maypole Dancers will be starting rehearsals during the Easter Holidays for Hastings’ 90th May Queen celebration, taking place on May 7 in Alexandra Park.

An open plait: this dance is call the Hastings Fishing Net

This historical form of dancing involves dancers holding a colourful ribbon each, attached at the other end to a central maypole, and the dancers work together to weave a plait around the maypole following a certain sequence of moves.

Its great fun to dance, beautiful to watch and a very joyful folk tradition that has endured for hundreds of years and is still going strong!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the May Queen event, the maypole dancers have a handful of other exciting performance opportunities this year, so the dance club will be continuing with weekly rehearsals beyond May.

This form of dancing is suitable for any gender, and all the practice sessions prior to the May Queen event will be free of charge (the onward weekly dance club will be chargeable), so if you are 10 -16 years old and would like to get involved, please get in touch with Holly Sheldrake at [email protected], or 07812033810.