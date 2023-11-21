BREAKING

Hastings men arrested on suspicion of drugs supply

Sussex Police have arrested two men from Hastings on suspicion of drugs supply.
Published 21st Nov 2023, 15:58 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 16:54 GMT

Police confirmed they attended a premises in Portland Road this morning (Tuesday, November 21) to carry out a search warrant.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A 47-year-old man from Hastings has been arrested at the premises on suspicion of drugs supply.

“A second man, 34, from Hastings has been arrested on suspicion of the same offence at a separate address in Hastings.

"An investigation is ongoing.”

Police were earlier spotted in Portland Road, Hove. It has now been confirmed that two men have been arrested following a search warrant.

