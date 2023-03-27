Hastings MP Sally-Ann Hart wins local members vote

Conservative election candidates are chosen at constituency level by their local Conservative Association. An existing MP who wants to stand again must apply in writing to be re-adopted as the party candidate. The executive council of the association then votes, by secret ballot, on whether to choose them again.
This is normally a formality and the vast majority of MPs are re-adopted with little fuss. At the executive council held in February for Sally-Ann Hart’s re-selection as the candidate, 14 members were present and the vote was a tie, meaning that Mrs Hart was not re-adopted. The chairman of Hastings and Rye Conservative Association resigned a couple of weeks later.
The new chairman of Hastings and Rye Conservative Association, Rob Lee said: “I am delighted to see the overwhelming support for Sally-Ann. She is an excellent MP, and we are united as an association to get behind her campaign for re-election in Hastings and Rye.”
Party rules determine that if a sitting MP is not re-adopted by the executive, they can appeal to the wider membership of their local party for support, which is what Mrs Hart did.
Speaking afterwards, Sally-Ann Hart stated:“I am delighted and relieved to have received such resounding support from the wider local party membership. I look forward to going into the next election with a great unified local team supporting me, as well as a committed Conservative Government led by a fantastic Prime Minister. Together we are delivering for Hastings and Rye”.