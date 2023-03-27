Hastings MP Sally-Ann Hart wins local members vote

Sally-Ann Hart, MP for Hastings and Rye, has won the membership vote to be re-adopted as the candidate for the Conservative Party for the next general election. She won the vote by an overwhelming majority.

Sally-Ann Hart

Conservative election candidates are chosen at constituency level by their local Conservative Association. An existing MP who wants to stand again must apply in writing to be re-adopted as the party candidate. The executive council of the association then votes, by secret ballot, on whether to choose them again.

This is normally a formality and the vast majority of MPs are re-adopted with little fuss. At the executive council held in February for Sally-Ann Hart’s re-selection as the candidate, 14 members were present and the vote was a tie, meaning that Mrs Hart was not re-adopted. The chairman of Hastings and Rye Conservative Association resigned a couple of weeks later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new chairman of Hastings and Rye Conservative Association, Rob Lee said: “I am delighted to see the overwhelming support for Sally-Ann. She is an excellent MP, and we are united as an association to get behind her campaign for re-election in Hastings and Rye.”

Party rules determine that if a sitting MP is not re-adopted by the executive, they can appeal to the wider membership of their local party for support, which is what Mrs Hart did.