Hastings MP welcomes news vulnerable residents in East Sussex will benefit from £7,793,568 through government fund

Hastings & Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart has welcomed the news that the Conservative Government have announced the new Household Support Fund Allocations for Local Authorities across England.

Household Support Fund Extended

East Sussex Council will receive £7,793,568 in this latest round of funding to help families that need support with the cost of essentials in the face of rising costs.

This funding takes the total level of support provided to East Sussex residents to £19,483,919, demonstrating the Conservative Government’s commitment to support the most vulnerable in times of financial hardship.

The Household Support Fund is a discretionary fund provided to local authorities enabling them to provide support to vulnerable families struggling to cover essential costs who may not be eligible for other Government support schemes.

The Conservative Government is also delivering further support on top of the £1 billion of funding for the Household Support Fund including means-tested £900 Cost of Living Payments, a £150 payment for disabled people, and £300 for pensioner households. The Conservative Government’s Energy Price Guarantee is also protecting people from rising energy costs this year until the end of March 2024, bringing a typical household bill to around £3,000 per year in Great Britain.

Commenting, Sally-Ann Hart said: “I know many families in Hastings and Rye and across East Sussex are feeling the impact of global economic pressures. This is why it is great news that an extra £7,793,568 will be provided to East Sussex.

“It shows the governments understanding of how the rising costs of daily life are affecting families and that help is needed to combat this struggle. This additional support for the people of East Sussex will make all the difference as it will extend financial assistance for a far longer period and help people through the year.”

Mims Davies, Minister for Social Mobility, Youth and Progression said: “The Household Support Fund has already helped many people across England through these challenging times and I am pleased it will continue to do so for another full year.