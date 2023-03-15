Hastings residents invited to have their say on two buildings in the White Rock area

Join community regeneration organisation Hastings Commons and architects IF_DO and Purcell on the March 25 from 11am – 3pm for a community consultation regarding the future of two wonderful buildings in the White Rock area.

Both buildings – Eagle House (27-29 Cambridge Road) and 12 Claremont – are currently owned by Hastings Commons and are now ready for the next stage of their renovations.

Local people are invited to share their thoughts on the intended uses of these two historic buildings and become more involved with the spaces in the future. Have a look round, find out what’s happening, bring your ideas and see how you can be part of it.

12 Claremont was built in 1870 and is a fine heritage building that was the first local home for the Parsons empire in the form of a bookbinding and engraving studio. Later the building had a variety of mixed uses including the town’s first telephone exchange, a venue for meetings and community events, and auction rooms. Eagle House is also a historic building, built in 1867, and used as a furniture shop from 1904. Currently, the ground floor of the building is home to the Common Room – a welcoming public living room space that is open to everyone from all walks of life.

Hastings Commons will be working with their partners Project Art Works and heritage architects Purcell to transform the currently derelict 12 Claremont into a thriving creative hub. Work will be done to restore the original features of the building, along with creating artist workspace, respite accommodation and a Changing Places facility to enable neurodiverse artists and their support teams to access space in the town centre. There are also plans to create short-term overnight sleeping spaces for those coming to Hastings to learn about and get involved in community led regeneration.

Eagle House will also be getting a facelift, and Hastings Commons and architects IF_DO will be looking to the community to shape the future of the building. Current plans include protecting and improving the successful public living room for all, as well as developing the space into a universal youth club. Local charity Xtrax will be moving into the first floor soon to create a youth work hub. There is also the possibility of improving the frontage onto Cambridge Road, including the adjacent bus shelter.

Kit Godfrey, Deputy General Manager of Hastings Commons, said: “I’m really excited to work on both projects which have been in development for years. There are too many neglected and under used buildings in the heart of our town, so the reward will be in seeing each populated with a variety of users from all backgrounds and walks of life.”