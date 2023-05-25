Hastings science students raise 50 frogs from tadpoles

The birth of the frogs are a testament to the fun and meaningful science lessons taught at Buckswood. Tadpoles were carefully collected from the ponds on site and looked after as they developed, helping students to learn about frogs and their habitats, through real-life hands-on learning and it's great to see these activities coming to fruition! The frogs are currently being looked after in the school's biology lab, where students can observe and interact with them under the watchful eye of the science department. It's an excellent opportunity for them to learn more about these special creatures and its life cycle. As they are now young frogs and the pupils have had so much fun watching them grow from frog spawn it is now time to get them ready to go back to their home pond. Form 1 students (Year 7) have been busy helping Mrs.Kellet feed, count and prepare them for this trip.