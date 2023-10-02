Hastings Scout Group celebrates its 90th birthday

On Saturday 30th September the 24th Hastings Scout group celebrated their 90th birthday with a fun filled day of celebrations and activities for all.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the hall there was an array of historical documents and photographs on display from the first ever camp in 1934 held at Humphries Farm Guestling, up to the present day. There was also a ice cream stall, face painting and crafts along with fire lighting and air rifles taking place.

The group was founded in September 1933 by Laurie Baker (Com) and Michael Jerrom (Skipper) and has only had four group scout leaders in its history, Laurie, Bish, Roger and now Graeme which in its own right is quite an achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The troop continued to operate throughout the war and only missed 2 summer camps in 1940 and 1944. They regularly ran their own annual pantomimes up until 1961.

Mayor comes to visit

In September 1964 the group moved from the old Grammar school at Nelson road to its new home and scout hut on the William Parker school site. In 1984 we had a visit from the then Chief Scout Major-General R. Walsh which coincided with our 50th Anniversary.

Continuing to grow from strength to strength in 1999 our new and current HQ was built with the help of local charities and a lottery grant.

We had to close in 2020 due to Covid restrictions but managed to weather the storm and came through stronger than ever. We currently have 144 members in the group and in January of this year we opened up our newest section of the scout movement Squirrels (4-6yrs)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day was a momentous occasion and was attended by the mayor Margi O'Callaghan and the outgoing district commissioner Trudi Adams as well as the new incoming district commissioner Andy Bishop.

cutting the cake

The cake was cut by our longest serving member David Thompson who was a scout leader in the group back in 1960s&70s and still is a group supporter and trustee in his 60th year.