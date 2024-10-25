Hastings Sinfonia and friends offer Music from the Movies

Hastings Sinfonia and friends perform Music from the Movies at the De La Warr Pavilion on Sunday, November 17 at 3pm in a programme that features the singers of St Richard's Catholic College choir and dancers of East Sussex School of Performing Arts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokeswoman Alexandra Hudson said: “Music makes movies unforgettable. Let your imagination take flight to a galaxy far, far away, to Arendelle, to Hogwarts and the Caribbean Sea as our full-size orchestra performs the music from Star Wars, Frozen, the Harry Potter films and the Pirates of the Caribbean series.”

Tickets on www.dlwp.com/events/hastings-sinfonia from £15 (under 18-s free with a paying adult).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Count down to the Thunderbirds theme and feel the romance of Gone with the Wind and La La Land. Pianist Howard Southern shows his incredible versatility as he performs the beautiful Warsaw Concerto, and oboist Gail Taylor will play Gabriel’s Oboe by Ennio Morricone. Singer Lekiddo joins us to perform music from the touching 2018 documentary the Elephant Queen. Expect magical tunes to transport you to other worlds and eras.

“The talented youngsters of St Richard’s Catholic College will sing pieces from the 2004 film The Chorus, including Vois sur ton chemin, nominated that year for an Oscar for best original song. Dancers of East Sussex School of Performing Arts bring their creativity and skill to the music of Frozen.

“Hastings Sinfonia is a vibrant orchestra formed by local professional and talented musicians. Founded in 2012 by Anglo-Argentine composer Polo Piatti, the orchestra performs classical music that is popular and accessible, including film music and new melodic works by living composers. We look forward to performing Piatti’s evocative piece At Summer’s End.

Conducting is Derek Carden, whose warmth and asides to the audience make for a wonderful shared experience at the concert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After 2023’s memorable Christmas Concert at the De La Warr, the orchestra takes great pride in returning to Bexhill, joined by talented and inspiring youngsters. We look forward to welcoming you on Sunday, November 17 at 3pm.”