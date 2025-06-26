Hastings Sinfonia Orchestra joins Hastings Winkle Club’s anniversary weekend

A special proms concert by Hastings Sinfonia Orchestra will help celebrate The Hastings Winkle Club’s grand 125th anniversary weekend (July 12-13).

Spokesman Christian Burton said: “In 1900, The Hastings Winkle Club was established when a group of Hastings fishermen tried to think of a way to raise money to give their children a Christmas party. They hit upon the idea whereby every member of the club should carry a filled periwinkle shell as proof of membership and if challenged by a fellow member to ‘Winkle up!' and found not to have their winkle, they should be liable to pay a fine. Over the years the club has evolved considerably. It continues to take pride in its celebrity and royal connections. The Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports is Winkle Club patron. The club through its fundraising activities plus the generosity of its members and supporters is now able to give a donation to a whole range of local good causes.