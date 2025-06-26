Hastings Sinfonia Orchestra joins Hastings Winkle Club’s anniversary weekend
Spokesman Christian Burton said: “In 1900, The Hastings Winkle Club was established when a group of Hastings fishermen tried to think of a way to raise money to give their children a Christmas party. They hit upon the idea whereby every member of the club should carry a filled periwinkle shell as proof of membership and if challenged by a fellow member to ‘Winkle up!' and found not to have their winkle, they should be liable to pay a fine. Over the years the club has evolved considerably. It continues to take pride in its celebrity and royal connections. The Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports is Winkle Club patron. The club through its fundraising activities plus the generosity of its members and supporters is now able to give a donation to a whole range of local good causes.
“2025 is a special year for Hastings Winkle Club. This is its 125th anniversary – the quasquicentennial. By way of celebration and commemoration, the Winkle Club will be holding a Grand Musical Weekend featuring an open-air proms concert on Saturday, July 12 with the 60-piece Hastings Sinfonia Orchestra performing well-known pieces loved by everyone. The soloists are popular soprano Thomasin Trezise and virtuoso percussionist Chris Beaumont.”
Arrival time: 2pm, concert starts at 3pm. The venue is Camelot, 90 Westfield Lane, St. Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 7NQ. Tickets are available via www.ticketsource.co.uk-winkle-club with family concessions.
“Perhaps bring a picnic and suitable seating to enjoy a breath-taking proms concert in idyllic surroundings. There will be music for all tastes including a rock concert on the Sunday 13 across the Hastings Winkle Club's Weekend 125.”
