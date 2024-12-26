Hastings theatre secures funding for digital learning suite

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings’ White Rock Theatre, operated by the charitable Guildhall Trust, will receive £25,000 funded by UK Government, awarded by East Sussex County Council from the Hastings Skills Capital Fund, to create a bespoke digital learning suite “for the delivery and development of digital skills training that will nurture and retain local creative talent.”

Spokeswoman Rosie Field said: “Altering the layout and renovating a currently under-utilised space within the venue, the new learning facility will be equipped with high-quality technology including a large digital screen, sound recording equipment, high-speed internet connection and Mac mini computers with Adobe Creative Suite software.

“The learning suite will provide training in sound, lighting, production and design, digital marketing and bitesize workshops that will support local creative development and deliver an expanded work experience offer.

“The versatile and multi-functional space will also be available to other creative organisations and groups within the region, making it a valuable asset for the Hastings community.

“Digital skills are a key part of our world, and this is as true in the creative industry as much as any other. Digital skills within the creative sector have a range of transferrable applications but as technology changes it is essential for training to be current and relevant, allowing the creative sector to recruit and retain key talent where it is needed.

“The project is one of eleven to receive a share in £1million of funding from UK Government, awarded by East Sussex County Council from the Hastings and Rother Skills Capital Funds that will help to enhance the local skills and training offer in line with the priorities of Skills East Sussex, the local multi-agency strategic skills board.

“It is the aim of the board to support the local economy and residents by ensuring a skilled workforce and relevant training for young people and adults. It also focuses on maximising the benefits of future opportunities related to new technology and net zero.

“The works to create the learning suite, due to start in January and expected to be completed by the end of March, will be the latest in a series of investments in the White Rock by The Guildhall Trust since the organisation took over the operation of the venue on February 1 2024.

“Significant investment has been made in creating a new Studio performance space with new flooring, lighting, bars and the addition of a dressing room. With a unique programme of entertainment, the renovated Studio space is also available to hire for meetings and social events. A full rock PA system has also been installed in the main auditorium which is already attracting a wide range of artists back into the venue.”

Chief executive officer of The Guildhall Trust, Andy Grays said: “We are delighted to receive funding to develop this high-tech facility which supports our vision to be a leading cultural organisation which places our community at the centre of everything we do, to inspire, entertain and transform lives. The Hastings community has been so warm in its welcome to The Guildhall Trust since February, it is fantastic to be developing these learning facilities and deliver what we always promised we would. The support of the community is vital to the venue’s continued success, and we encourage everyone to make sure they are signed up to our mailing list and follow us on socials. The future for the White Rock is very exciting!”