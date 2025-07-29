Hastings White Rock launches Tickets for the Community initiative

Hastings White Rock has launched a Tickets for the Community initiative as part of the venue’s commitment to making arts and entertainment accessible to all.

Nadine Passley, venue director at the White Rock, said: “The scheme will offer free or heavily subsidised tickets to a wide range of live cultural events at the venue, including comedy, pantomime, classical music, rock, and pop concerts. Through this initiative, the White Rock will provide access to its live entertainment programme to socially and economically disadvantaged communities within Hastings and the wider area.

“Our goal is to break down barriers to cultural engagement. We’re excited to connect with community groups and offer opportunities to those who might not otherwise get the chance to see some of the incredible comedy, music, and entertainment we have at the venue.

“The Tickets for the Community scheme will allocate tickets through a ballot system. Shows eligible for the scheme will be identified throughout the year, and selected community groups will be notified when tickets are available. To join the programme, interested groups must have a senior director or manager register interest by completing a simple application form. If successful, groups will receive updates about available events and further details about the ticket ballot process.

“The venue is currently accepting applications, with the scheme starting for selected groups in September, and benefits lasting for one year. The closing date for applications for this first cycle of the scheme is Friday, August 22.”

For more information about Tickets for the Community or to apply, visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk or contact the box office on [email protected] or 01424 462280.

The White Rock is a 1,066-seated venue (1,870 standing) in Hastings. Originally the East Sussex Hospital, the building was replaced with the White Rock Pavilion, which was opened by Edward, Prince of Wales in April 1927. It was built for the Hastings Municipal Orchestra. The Pavilion underwent a further remodification in 1937 and again in 1985 when it was renamed the White Rock Theatre.

Since February 1 2024, the White Rock has been operated by the Guildhall Trust, a registered charity whose vision is to become “one of the country’s leading cultural organisations which places its communities at the centre of everything it does, inspiring, entertaining, and transforming lives while delivering an engaging get-involved programme of activity for the community.”