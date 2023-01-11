Hastings Winkle Club holds traditional annual supper

The Hastings Winkle Club marked the beginning of its 123rd year by holding its traditional Annual Supper.

Top Table At Winkle Club Supper

The return of this event was greeted with much enthusiasm by the Club’s membership as the pandemic prevented the Supper from taking place in both January ’21 and January ’22.

When the club was founded in 1900, it had the simple aim of trying to raise enough money to give Hastings Old Town Fishermen’s children a Christmas party. It transpired that enough was raised to not only give the Christmas party for the children but also to provide the fishermen with a supper.

These traditions are still maintained and the Children’s party 2022 attracted some 70 children who enjoyed food, games, entertainment and a present from Santa.

On Friday January 6 around 70 members gathered at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association for this year’s supper, followed by a comedy performance courtesy of comedian and Honorary Winkle Club member, Adger Brown and then an auction and a raffle.

The evening raised over £1,000, a very useful sum for Winkle Club charities and was thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended.