Hastings Winkle Club sponsors primary school football kit
Hastings Winkle Club kicked off the New Year by sponsoring the football kit for the Baird Primary School's team.
Annually, the Winkle Club is able to support 40 local, good causes with money secured by way of its fundraising activities.
The new football kit, complete with Winkle Club logo was presented in front of the school's assembly at the beginning of January term.
Pictured are the Baird Primary School football team together with Winkle Club Officers Christian Burton and Reg Wood [centre] flanked by Ron Collins and Ricky Cox bothe club supporters .