Hastings woman to build garden at the prestigious RHS Flower Show Tatton Park

RHS Flower Show Tatton Park will see Hastings woman, Kiya-Ellen Rose make her RHS show garden debut, just a year into her career change to horticulture.

As of July 14 2023, Kiya-Ellen will begin building her Long Border Show Garden for the prestigious RHS Flower Show Tatton Park, in Knutsford, Cheshire. Communicating the importance of soil and how it can positively negate the effects of climate change, if cared for.

Having changed her career to horticulture in July 2022. Kiya-Ellen Rose will be exhibiting at her first RHS show just a year into her career change.

With a background in Fashion and Graphic Design, these transferable skills have complimented her passion for transforming green spaces into educational, child-focussed, and visually pleasing installations and spaces for the general public to enjoy. Having recently worked with Hastings based Curious Agenda on their festival, A Curious Town Dreams.

Designer Kiya-Ellen Rose

Her Long Border at RHS Flower Show Tatton Park, communicates the importance of soil via a quintessentially British pastime - afternoon tea with a slice of cake. The garden will feature an oversized fork-shaped bug hotel, demonstrating the importance of welcoming biodiversity into your garden. And a giant slice of (soil) cake, reflective but not identical to layers of soil beneath our feet.

Kiya-Ellen Rose's garden will be sponsored by the Rye based AHS Ltd and their product line 'Heart of Eden'. Which champions sustainable and locally sourced, peat-free growing media, aligning with Kiya-Ellen Rose's desire to be net positive and working with the environment, not against it.

ABOUT LONG BORDERS AT RHS FLOWER SHOW TATTON PARK

"RHS Tatton's beautiful Long Borders fill the senses. Long Borders offer an exciting opportunity for designers, gardeners, and horticultural students to showcase their creativity, inspire visitors and earn a prestigious RHS medal." Taken from the RHS website.

A sketch of how the garden will look

ABOUT THE RHS

