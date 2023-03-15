Hastings woman to take on Brighton Marathon for animal rescue charity

Last year, Jake Davis raised £620 for The Retreat Animal Rescue by driving his wheelchair 10km along Hastings seafront. This year, he has passed the fundraising baton to his mum Becky who is doing her first ever marathon at Brighton April 2.

Hastings girl Becky Davis got into running during lockdown and never looked back.

From being out of breath after a jog down the road, through various milestones to the Eastbourne half marathon last year, she is now on course for the 2023 Brighton Marathon.

What makes this special for her is that, growing up, she avoided exercise at every opportunity. Even the thought of PE at school sent her running in the opposite direction, usually ending up at the chippy with her best friend.

Jake and Becky love going to visit Billy Thompson's The Retreat Animal Rescue. After Jake raised money towards a horse shelter, Becky stepped up to get the remainder.

Having completed the Eastbourne half marathon, Becky went double or quits on finishing this year's Brighton Marathon, but found training very hard going, especially the 20 mile runs of the past two weeks.

Unsure of how she is ever going to complete the additional 6.2 miles on April 2, Becky says she needs your help in the form of donations to focus her mind and keep her going.