A team from Sussex Police were on parade in The Beacon this Saturday (October 12) to highlight the dangers of Hate Crime.

Their key message was that Sussex is no place for hate, and officers were able to promote Hate Crime Awareness Week, which takes place this week.

Officers spent the day at The Beacon, talking to shoppers and holiday-makers about the channels victims can use to report abuse. They were joined by local partners offering support services for victims, including local LGBT+ groups and victims of domestic abuse and violence.

“We were able to explain what actions are taken when a victim reports this type of crime,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said. “We spoke about the support they receive, and the processes involved if cases go to court.”

Sussex Police at The Beacon shopping Centre in Eastbourne are raising the profile of Hate Crimes this week

Sussex Police have held a number of events at the Beacon including a spiking awareness day, where officers provided young girls and women with advice and tools to use on a night out to keep them safe.

Mark Powell, General Manager at The Beacon, said he was pleased to welcome police officers into the centre to talk about this crucial subject.

“Hate crime covers many types of incidents and is a dreadful experience for the victims,” Mark said. “Officers are always welcome at The Beacon and they were able to help and advise a significant number of people on Saturday.”