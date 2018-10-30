Have you seen Conor Bickley in East Sussex?

Police in East Sussex are searching for 26-year-old Conor Bickley, who they want to interview about the breach of a court-issued Domestic Violence Prevention Order between October 11 and 17.

He is also wanted over an allegation of criminal damage at an address in Pevensey.

Bickley is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, of proportionate build, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is known to frequent Eastbourne, Stone Cross, Bexhill and Hastings.

Anyone who has seen Bickley or has any information about him should contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 1278 of 16/10.