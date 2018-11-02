Have you seen missing Polegate teenager Albert Warner?

Police are concerned for 13-year-old Polegate teenager Albert Warner, who has not been seen since Thursday evening (November 1).

Sussex Police said Albert is white, 5ft, with short blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black coat, blue jeans and blue trainers.

A police spokesperson said: “There are currently no suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance, but there is concern for his welfare because of his age and natural vulnerability.”

If you see Albert or know where he is, contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 656 of 01/11.

More news: Search for high risk missing Eastbourne woman

Teenager Holly Small, 14, missing in Lewes