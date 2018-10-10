Have you seen wanted man Luke Carter?

A man who has been wanted for more than five years may be in Sussex.

Luke Carter, 28, who has links to Crowborough and Rye, was reported missing from Orpington in Kent on September 23 after he was removed from a train in an intoxicated state.

It then became known that he was wanted on warrant by Folkestone magistrates for breach of a community order in 2013, but has remained at large since that time.

He is white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with mousey hair and hazel eyes.

It is believed Carter could be around the Kent and Sussex border.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please report online to Sussex Police or call 101 quoting serial 199 of 23/09.